S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It's been a difficult couple of games for Fulham, with back-to-back defeats against fellow London teams. We've conceded more goals in our past two matches than we had in the previous 10 league fixtures before that!

A big factor has been the absence of Joao Palhinha, but also this Fulham team look tired. Given our FA Cup run to the quarter-finals, and a lack of rotation, it feels like fatigue has just set in. While Arsenal were brilliant at times on Sunday, we also made life very easy for them.

For now, though, attention turns to Old Trafford and the FA quarter-final against Manchester United. I'd happily lose every remaining Premier League game if it means winning this one and booking ourselves a trip to Wembley.

While there has been a bit of a malaise in the past two games, I feel like the team will be very up for this. Palhinha's return, United's Europa League match at Real Betis and Casemiro's suspension are all huge positives going into the game.

The key will be getting our defensive solidity back and frustrating the home crowd. If we can keep it at 0-0, I'll be confident in our individual ability to steal a goal.

Manchester United are the clear favourites, but I really think Fulham can give them a game.