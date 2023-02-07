Following the sacking of Jesse Marsch we asked who you are backing to fix the problems at Elland Road.

Here are some of your comments:

Derek: As a Leeds fan, if I wasn’t conscious of the Leeds-Manchester United rivalry, I’d go for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I know he’s not rated by many but I don’t know why. Reckon there could be a diamond in the rough there.

Mark: I'd love to see Leeds go for Tuchel or Pochettino. That would send out a real statement. But I don't see it happening. I think we'll end up with Corberan. He's young, manages in England and provides a link to the Bielsa era. Victor Orta has to get this appointment right or the calls for him to go will intensify.

Dave: Sampaoli or Gallardo. Play a similar style to Bielsa and are proven winners. Winners don’t just come from Europe.

Kevin: I’d go for Poch, think he would be a great appointment and have something to prove.

Ernie: Left-field name here but I reckon our club should consider getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as our next manager. Contrary to many people’s thoughts, I do actually think he is a decent manager with a lot of potential. Look at how close he got to making something great at Manchester United - he just got ruined by Cristiano Ronaldo coming back. A great guy too.