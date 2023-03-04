Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Tottenham

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Wolves may have been beginning to look over their shoulders once again ahead of Saturday's win over Tottenham, but they've now gained three crucial points in the race to stave off relegation.

They now have a six-point buffer between themselves and the drop zone, albeit having played a game more.

While they were not at their absolute best in front of goal against Spurs, a first win over a top-four side of the season should help to enthuse Julen Lopetegui's men and provide belief that they can comfortably avoid the drop.

Ruben Neves' performance was crucial to Wolves finding the winner, with his work rate lighting a spark in the final third as they battled to beat the European contenders.

Diego Costa's early exit after being carried off on a stretcher may provide some worry, yet others in the front line proved they can do the required work.