Transfer news: Man Utd monitoring Abraham

Manchester United are monitoring Roma striker Tammy Abraham, but his former club Chelsea have first refusal to re-sign the England international, 25, having negotiated an 80m euro (£70.8m) buy-back clause when they sold him to the Serie A side. (Athletic - subscription required), external

James Maddison, 26, is on Newcastle United's shortlist of summer targets, alongside Manchester United's 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Football Insider), external

