St Mirren 3-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale bemoans his side's lack of intensity in comparison to today's hosts.

“The first half wasn’t a great half at all; we lost a penalty after eight seconds," Martindale told BBC Scotland.

"We knew what they were going to do from kick-off, we knew they'd put the ball in the box. First half, they had more hunger, more desire.

"We don't deal with first contact, we should hook it on but we don’t, we lose ball in wide area and it comes into the box. His hands are out but I don't think there’s a lot he could. In real time I thought it was a pen, it’s soft but it's a pen."

On the second penalty award, he adds: “In modern football, I’m still wanting to understand how players can jump and get leverage if his hands don’t go up."