C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I was asked by an opposition fan this week to describe Leicester City’s season.

I answered: "One step forward, two back." Problem is - a la The Vicar Of Dibley - there’s always a huge puddle in front of us.

The performance against Arsenal was terrible. The Gunners deserved the win, even without some questionable officiating. Yes, I know we were up against the league leaders, but they didn’t have to get out of first gear.

Our players need to have their eyes tested so they remember what colour we play in. At times, they couldn’t pass wind. We weren’t even second to most balls – third in a two-horse race... I wish.

I am worried for the summer. I agree with Brendan Rodgers about a squad refresh, but where will it start and end? Fans won't agree on who needs to come and go - that’s all down to opinions.

But I think our recruitment team will be as busy as Nottingham Forest’s were last summer if players don’t buck their ideas up.

Keep the faith? Definitely. But Blackburn Rovers fans just might be thinking of an FA Cup upset later on.