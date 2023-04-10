Reds continue to concede early on...
Liverpool's draw with Arsenal was thrilling and dramatic.
It did however serve to add weight to familiar narratives around the Reds given the ease with which they conceded.
In addition, there was more evidence of the creative level they can find is still there in the biggest games.
The Reds have only lost one of their last 37 Premier League games at Anfield (W27 D9), with that defeat coming against Leeds United in October.
Liverpool had 19 shots inside the box in this match, the most such efforts that Arsenal have faced on record in a Premier League match (2003-04 onwards).
Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded seven goals in the opening 10 minutes of games this season in the Premier League, the joint-most along with Bournemouth.