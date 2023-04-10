Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

It is Guardiola's "dream" to win the Champions League with Man City, but he said: "We want to try like all the time but it doesn't mean we're going to win."

On Man City's unbeaten run heading into the game, he said: "In this competition it is not about the form you are in. It counts how you perform over 90 minutes."

He praised Erling Haaland's Champions League record and said: "Erling is so important for us, I cannot deny the goals and the influence."

He was asked if Kyle Walker's pace would be useful against Bayern, but gave nothing away: "Yeah, maybe. We will see."

On losing to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side in the 2021 final, Guardiola said: "I was sad but I congratulated him for the victory. Forget it and try again."

On whether he expects Bayern to be different under Tuchel, he said: "Both are creative managers. It would have been difficult with Nagelsmann and will be difficult with Tuchel."

