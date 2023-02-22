Xavier Bird, BBC Radio London

It’s sometimes said that football is a funny old game. It certainly felt like a funny old game on Saturday.

Arsenal, who had won 22 of 27 games until 27 January, were all of a sudden staring down the barrel of defeat at Aston Villa and a fifth consecutive match without a win.

"Here we go," thought absolutely everybody involved with football. "We all knew this was going to happen and today’s the day we actually get to see it happen."

But then it didn’t happen. Arsenal equalised, Oleksandr Zinchenko did some shouting, Eddie Nketiah hit the crossbar, Martin Odegaard should have won it, and then the man who left Arsenal to dance with the World Cup Golden Glove trophy after winning the final, ultimately did win it in the 93rd and 98th minute... for Arsenal.

And following that, Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw. It was quite an afternoon.

We often get a little reactionary in this sport. Of course, in that moment, Arsenal hadn’t immediately become mentality monsters capable of storming the league at a canter, and City aren’t going to now disappear into the shadows without a second thought.

However, it did feel like one of those weekends, if Arsenal are to go on to win the Premier League, many will look back on as one of the key results that helped them do it.

What they have to do now is make sure that it wasn’t a 'Danny Welbeck against Leicester' moment. This one has to be backed up the following game.