We asked for your reaction to Rangers' 4-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road.

Here's what your said:

Joseph: Wish we could play in Edinburgh every week. Seem to save our best performances for the capital.

Josh: Much better, arguably our best domestic performance since 55. Perfectly executed pressing, high intensity on and off the ball, crisp one-touch passing, and finally an abundance of chances created. Considering this was the exact same XI that played four days ago, it shows how important a strong European run will play in next season's domestic campaigns.

Ronnie: Quite simply our best performance this season - these players seem to relish playing in the capital. We had no weaknesses. Jack, Kent, Sakala, Raskin and Cantwell were magnificent and maybe, just maybe, Colak will convince me he will be our number nine next season. Our energy levels were incredible and Beale must take credit. One defeat in 19.

John: Once again the number of shots is impressive, but how few on target is a constant problem. More practice in training required.

Anon: Much better attitude than Saturday. Despite losing an early goal Rangers kept up the high pressure on a Hibs side that quite frankly couldn't cope with the quick passing and ingenuity of our attacks. By far the best we've played not just since Beale took over but all season.