Manchester City have agreed to sign attacking midfielder Emilio Lawrence from Everton, with the 16-year-old having also been on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, City are monitoring the situation of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as they look at possible replacements for defender Nathan Ake, who could join Chelsea. Barcelona are also interested in Kounde. (Mail), external

