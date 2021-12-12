Sean Dyche wants his Burnley players to find "more big moments" after the goalless home draw with West Ham.

Dyche said his side were below par in the opening 45 minutes but after a typically resolute defensive offering they ultimately failed to create clear chances at the other end.

Dyche pointed to a nervousness in his side - who sit 18th in the Premier League - and told Match of the Day: "The league table, they look at it, people keep telling you what’s happening and it affects you. But in the second half we calmed our performance down. We did what we want to try and do.

"A clean sheet against these is good. They’re in good form. Just the doggedness, we were way off with our performance in the first half.

"The defensive side of our game has been important every season in the Premier League, we’re actually not far away on that – it’s the attacking side, we’ve got to find more big moments.

"We didn’t play well at all in the first half. They’re a good outfit we know that.

"In the second half we tried to affect the game. I was a bit more pleased. We were on the front foot, had a bit more energy and we pressed better. There was a bit of nervousness today, a bit of anxiety. I thought the crowd were outstanding."