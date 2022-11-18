Hibs went into the Scottish Premiership's hiatus on the back of a sluggish 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock and L﻿ee Johnson will have a chance to try to put things right during the break for the World Cup.

In fact, E﻿aster Road will not be short of action over the next four weeks through a combination of friendlies, Franck Sauzee's charity match and the highly anticipated women's Edinburgh Derby.

E﻿nglish Championship outfit Middlesbrough come to the capital on Saturday, 26 November for a 13:00 GMT kick-off, before Dean Gibson's side take on Eva Olid's Hearts in the SWPL1 the following day at 16:10.

E﻿dinburgh, who will continue to play in League 1, make the short trip to Leith on Thursday, 8 December in Hibs' final match before their Premiership season resumes at Ibrox against Rangers on the evening of Thursday, 15 December.