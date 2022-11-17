T﻿ransfer news: Hazard's admission could be good news for the Magpies

Eden Hazard's admission that he may leave Real Madrid in January could be good news for Newcastle United, who have previously been linked with a move for the 31-year-old Belgium midfielder. (Express)

Shakhtar Donetsk want 100m euros (£87.75m) for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (Athletic - subscription required)

