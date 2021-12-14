Gabriel makes Garth's team of the week

Gabriel: Arsenal weren't at their best for much of the first half against Southampton but I don't think they have been at their best at any point this season. In fact, how they are sixth in the table is a mystery to me.

One of the reasons they have continued to improve under Mikel Arteta is the performances of Gabriel. Whenever the Brazilian is available, Arsenal look solid at the back and also a threat in attack.

