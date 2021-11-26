Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Antonio Conte has made a strong start at Spurs with four points from his first two games in charge and he will know exactly what to expect at Turf Moor.
Burnley have just started building a nice little unbeaten run, with a win and three draws in their past four league games, but I don't see them stopping Spurs.
Jelani's prediction: 1-0
