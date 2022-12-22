Nottingham Forest have announced a partnership with UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, that will see the charity's logo appear on the front of the club's shirts from the start of 2023 and for the rest of the season.

Forest have also made a financial donation to help support people fleeing conflict around the world.

"We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story," club owner Evangelos Marinakis told the club website., external "It will be an honour to display their name on our shirt in support of this important cause.

"I am proud to have partnered with the United Nations’ global work before, with Olympiakos back in 2013. We supported Unicef for four years, choosing to make a significant financial contribution to their charitable work rather than taking income from a sponsor, and giving their cause prominence on the front, and then the back, of the Olympiakos shirt.

"I hope fans of Nottingham Forest will also be proud that we have chosen to highlight the work of UNHCR for the remainder of the season, in addition to the local causes our Community Trust supports. This comes at a time when the world faces enormous challenges in helping the most vulnerable people in society."