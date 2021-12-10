Transfer news: Rashford on Barca's radar
Barcelona are interested in England striker Marcus Rashford but there are question marks over whether the Spanish club could afford the 24-year-old, who Manchester United might be willing to sell for the right offer. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external
Meanwhile, United are one of the clubs possibly interested in Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Junior, but the 21-year-old has reiterated his desire to stay with the La Liga side, warning club bosses not to put an asking price on him. (Mirror), external