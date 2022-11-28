S﻿alisu makes history

M﻿ohammed Salisu scored his second international goal on what was just his fifth cap as Ghana took on South Korea at the World Cup.

T﻿he 23-year-old defender prodded home the first for his country in a thrilling 3-2 win.

H﻿e is yet to score for Saints but seems to have found a recent scoring touch which fans will hope stays with him for the Premier League's return.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.