With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away, Chelsea have just one match before the Premier League begins in earnest.

The Blues are currently in the Middle East for warm weather training and will play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sunday, 11 December, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Dubai, 14:10 GMT

After defeat to Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Chelsea's first significant match back will be a Premier League game at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday, 27 December (17:30 GMT).