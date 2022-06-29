Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell says it is time for Gabriel Jesus to "be the main man" and believes he will be a great addition to Mikel Arteta's Gunners squad.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward is having a medical before a £45m move from Manchester City.

Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I'm very excited. I think Gabriel Jesus is a world-class player, although he wasn’t utilised as much as he possibly could have been.

"A good gauge is whenever the big games came around, he played, he started - and, most of the time, he either assisted or scored.

"Arteta has worked with him. He knows what type of player he is. Haaland will be the main man at City, so it’s time for Jesus to be the main man somewhere else.

"There were quite a few Champions League clubs interested in him, but the connection that Mikel Arteta has with him has won the day and he’s coming to Arsenal, which is great."

