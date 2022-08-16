George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham are in talks with Napoli over a loan deal for Tanguy Ndombele.

Out of favour under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and now Antonio Conte, the midfielder is almost certain to leave in this window.

Ndombele, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon were all left at home during the club's pre-season tour of South Korea and were made to train alone at Tottenham this summer as the club sought to move them all on.

A move to Napoli would mean Champions League football for the Frenchman who was signed for £55m by Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.