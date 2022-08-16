Why De Gea's style leads to 'a really vicious circle'

Former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green has been questioning whether David de Gea’s style could be a problem for Manchester United.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Liverpool and Manchester City’s teams have completely changed the thinking around signing a goalkeeper and that is because they can utilise the whole of the pitch and a threat in behind with the straight, flat, quick ball.

"David de Gea doesn’t have that. Not many goalkeepers do have that. I never had it. Physically you just can’t kick it as hard and as flat. There are better passers and that is just pure facts.

"De Gea has strengths and that is not one of them. He just hasn’t got that strike.

"Another thing is that then leads to you playing pretty much in your own half for the whole of the game because you are making it a keep-ball game to then get out of your own half.

"Then you don’t get up as a goalkeeper; you don’t get out the box. Then you aren’t up in the opposition half a lot and that’s where your stats come. It’s a really vicious circle."

Asked if Dean Henderson, who has been loaned to Nottingham Forest, is better suited to Erik ten Hag’s style, Green said: "Better, yes. I don’t think he is up there with Ederson and Alisson but not many are."

