Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has joined Tottenham as the club's under-16 coach.

The move follows the recruitment of former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe, who will work from the under-17s to under-21 age categories.

Former Manchester United player Simon Davies has also been brought in as head of coaching methodology.

Davies formed part of United’s famous 'Class of '92' and spent 10 years working in coaching and development roles at Manchester City’s Academy before working as part of the senior coaching team at Anderlecht.