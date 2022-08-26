Brighton boss Graham Potter says he is happy with his squad despite a third key player of recent times set to leave.

Neal Maupay is set to join Everton in the same summer Yves Bissouma left for Tottenham and Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea.

"You've always got to look regardless of the situation to see if you can improve the squad," he said.

"It's best not to be reactive and to plan ahead for all eventualities. We’re calm and happy with the group we have.

"We have a good mix of experience and youth. We’re in a good place."

On any more potential outgoings, he said: "Never say never. We’re OK and not desperate for anythng else to happen but you have to take each case on its own merit."