Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves are still without a win in the Premier League this season - with the performance against Newcastle showing the same signs of the first three matches.

Wolves are still struggling to create any clear-cut chances in front of goal and I can’t help but feel that Ruben Neves’ wonder strike papers over the cracks of a team looking bereft of confidence in the final third.

It looks like Wolves are bringing in striker Sasa Kalajdzic, but it isn’t clear to me that that will solve the team’s goalscoring woes.

Every final ball or key pass has been wayward, underhit or overhit, meaning moves are breaking down every time Wolves go forward.

It all seems very disjointed and there doesn’t seem to be a clear link between the midfield and the forward line. Perhaps moving to a 4-2-3-1 and using Podence as that link could help that.

Unless it’s a moment of brilliance, Wolves just don’t look like scoring.

