Analysis: Leeds 2-1 Wolves

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport at Elland Road

"We are talking with players, I know the club are talking with players and those players can come and increase the level of the team and the squad." Wolves boss Bruno Lage knows his team need reinforcements. The fans know it too. As does anyone who witnessed their opening-game loss at Leeds.

Wanderers are woefully short of attacking options as it stands, as evidenced by their inability to find a killer blow in a dominant 25-minute spell after half-time at Elland Road.

Instead, with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore injured and few impactful options from the bench, they lost a game they had led.

It is far too easy for Wolves to worry, but everyone will sleep a little easier if and when the cavalry arrives.