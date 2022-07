Motherwell will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

The Premiership side will face the Championship club at Fir Park on Wednesday, 31 August, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Holders Celtic will visit Ross County, Hearts play Kilmarnock and Livingston play Dundee United in three all-Premiership ties.