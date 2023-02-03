Eddie's in the right place
Eddie Nketiah is toping the European charts for being in the right place to find the net.
The Arsenal striker has some big names behind him on the list for expected goals.
0.81 - Eddie Nketiah has the best non-penalty expected goals rate of any player in Europe's big five leagues to have played 500+ minutes this season (0.81 non-pen xG per 90 minutes):— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2023
0.81 - Nketiah
0.80 - Lewandowski
0.80 - Haaland
0.74 - Núñez
0.65 - Osimhen
Blueprint. pic.twitter.com/lR4kqjYCWJ
