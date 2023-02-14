'Saints' competitiveness to the fore until big-spending Celtic's quality tells'

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

In a week where Celtic announced a pre-tax profit of £33.9m, MLS-bound striker Giorgos Giakoumakis criticised the level of competition faced by the Old Firm in the SPFL.

While these two facts continue to avoid eye contact with one another like exes at a party, St Mirren visited Glasgow for Scottish Cup fifth round action, and for much of the tie more than matched their hosts.

Stephen Robinson's men could count themselves unlucky to go behind on 16 minutes; Richard Taylor allowing ex-Saint Aaron Mooy in behind, his low cross turned in by Daizen Maeda.

It was a momentary lapse in concentration Taylor likely gets away with 99 times out of 100, but one that Ange Postecoglou’s ruthless Celtic (forever the 1%) will take advantage of.

Bold in the press and brave on the ball, St Mirren went largely toe to toe with their hosts and, were it not for a slight lack of luck and slight abundance of MOTM Cameron Carter-Vickers, could have found themselves with more to show for their endeavour.

Celtic's quality and depth showed on the hour mark, however, as Postecolglou’s triple substitution introduced Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley and Oh Hyeon-gyu (around £6m of “competitiveness”, Giorgos) to proceedings.

With a 76th-minute Taylor handball leading to a penalty and a red card for the defender, the home side were able to pull away, the three subs contributing four goals to put St Mirren's ten men to the sword in a (potentially flattering) 5-1 win.

Despite the scoreline, it was a game St Mirren can take many positives from; the performance, application and belief of the squad was well received by the travelling fans.

With February league games against Motherwell (A), Ross County (H), St Johnstone (A) offering a real chance for sixth-place Saints to pick up points, there is the increasing feeling around Paisley that this could be a season to remember.