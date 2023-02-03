Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has spoken to the media today, ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Molineux.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lopetegui said Wolves needed to "improve" and assemble a "more balanced" squad in January and believes the club "has done good work" to bring in six new players during the transfer window.

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes is a "good choice for the present and the future", according to Lopetegui, after he joined from Flamengo earlier this week. The Spaniard said Gomes is "ready" to play but would not confirm whether he would make his Wolves debut on Saturday.

Another new addition in January was defender Craig Dawson from West Ham. "I hope he will be important for us, he's an experienced player, an English player and he has the quality to be a leader," said Lopetegui. "We need these kind of players, sometimes on the pitch and sometimes in the dressing room."

Pedro Neto is making good progress in his recovery from injury, with Lopetegui saying "in the last week he has made a big improvement". Portugal winger Neto has been out of action since October because of an ankle injury.

Lopetegui said when he was appointed in November that Wolves had 23 cup finals as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League - and he "will continue saying the same".

