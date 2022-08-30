'Unacceptable results' led to Ross sacking - Ogren

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren said "a string of poor performances and unacceptable results" led to the board making the decision to sack head coach Jack Ross.

The Tannadice side lost 9-0 to Celtic on Sunday, after shipping seven goals to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League, and suffering a 4-1 loss to Hearts and a 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

And Ogren called it a "horrendous run of results" as he apologised to the club's support.

He told the Dundee United website: "Such actions are never taken lightly and, as a board, we took a period of reflection and information gathering after Sunday’s game before coming to our decision."

He added: "I am confident the players, staff, executive team, and board currently in place are the ones to take us forward alongside a new Head Coach.

"As we begin the process of looking for our new head coach, please know this will take some time and I ask you all to remain patient and supportive."

