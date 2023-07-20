Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

An interesting one, this one. I can't decide if it's good or bad for Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez is set to leave in a deal worth up to £30m - effectively half of what City paid for him five years ago. That's fine, they've certainly had their value out of him. A goal every three games on average, numerous assists and some silky play.

He even had the tag 'big game Mahrez' after pulling out the stops in some important games for the Blues - particularly in the Champions League.

But, at the age of 32, how much more were City going to get out of him at the top level? He had a contract until 2025, but he did not start of lot of those 'big games' last season - sitting out of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

So, in that sense, maybe it's the right move for all parties.

That said, it's the second big name to leave City this summer after Ilkay Gundogan. You know the club will have a plan in place and maybe the solution comes from within. But, that's two experienced professionals leaving that know how City works, how Pep Guardiola works and what demands are on the team.

