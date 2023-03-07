Cautious optimism ahead of Celtic games

Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat, external podcast

It’s always a formidable challenge for any side playing either of the Old Firm in their own backyard, but Hearts will head through on Wednesday night to Celtic Park with renewed confidence.

Whilst the 3-0 victory against St Johnstone doesn’t dispel all lingering concerns supporters had following the defeat to Motherwell, there’s many positives to take away from last Saturday.

It’s clear that Robbie Neilson reads this blog and decided to start Jorge Grant following my convincing words last week, and he made an impactful contribution with an assist and a goal, in what was the first time he has ever completed 90 minutes for Hearts.

However, it was his goal celebration dance partner Josh Ginnelly that shaded him in terms of being the best player in maroon on the day. His impact and ability to get in behind defences with pace is a real weapon in Neilson’s attacking arsenal, and you’d imagine that he’ll be asked to spearhead the assault in both upcoming games against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

In the same week that Foundation of Hearts contributions exceed £15 million in donations, us supporters will be hoping Neilson feels in equally charitable mood by setting up a team with belief to actually win against Celtic.

Listen, I think we all know how formidable the champions-elect are in domestic football but they’re not infallible. Hearts will need to flood the midfield to combat Celtic and their inverted full backs and so I wouldn’t be surprised if Hearts line up with a 4-3-3 formation, with Ginnelly and perhaps Humphrys being asked to use their pace to counter and get us up the pitch.

We can’t afford to make wholesale changes in the league game and prioritise the Scottish Cup tie three days later at Tynecastle, as some of my fellow supporters wish Neilson to do. A heavy defeat or disjointed performance would only increase pressure on the players coming back into the side for that cup tie.

If you asked me though, would I take a defeat in the league game at Parkhead but a win in the Scottish Cup, then I’d snap your hand off quicker than Craig Beattie whipped his top off after scoring the winner at Hampden against Celtic in 2012.

It’s a massive week for us Jambos, and here’s hoping the team which gave Postecoglou his first loss in Scottish football repeats that feat twice more.