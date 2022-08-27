Brentford 1-1 Everton: Analysis

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

For a long time, it looked as though Anthony Gordon's goal would be enough to kick-start Everton's Premier League campaign.

The 21-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, fired home a well-taken opener after 23 minutes to put the Toffees on course for three points.

But the Everton goal lived a charmed life with Brentford hitting the woodwork on three occasions before substitute Vitaly Janelt popped up with the equaliser six minutes from time.

It keeps the pressure on Everton boss Frank Lampard, who said he was disappointed with his side's inability to hold on for a much-needed win.

Indeed, it is only the third time Everton the have gone more than three matches without a win from the beginning of a Premier League campaign.

The next few days are likely to involve further speculation over Gordon's future, but Everton fans can at least look forward to new signing Neal Maupay's debut and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to fitness with the England striker set to resume full training.

It looks set to be a big week for Lampard and Everton with Tuesday's trip to Leeds followed quickly by Saturday's derby against a rejuvenated Liverpool side who have just put nine past Bournemouth.