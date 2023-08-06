Brighton drew 1-1 in a home pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo did not feature in the match and Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber said the Ecuador international, the subject of significant transfer interest this summer, has a "slight hamstring injury".

Barber told the club website:, external "With a Premier League season just a week away it makes no sense to risk him.

"We’re looking forward to Moises starting the season with us, he's a Brighton player under a long-term contract.

"He’s probably one of the most exciting young midfield players in the world at the moment and we’re delighted to have him."

Summer signing Joao Pedro scored Brighton's equaliser from the penalty spot after the Spanish club had taken the lead in the first half.