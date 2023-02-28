Thomas Frank says long-term planning and short-term focus have been key to Brentford's success this season.

When asked what the Bees' aims are in 2022-23, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We will do our very best to beat Fulham next week, that is the first target. Then we just want to aim as high as possible.

"One of the reasons why we are in a good place now is that we have a laser focus on the next training and the next match. I think that is crucial.

"Alongside that laser focus we, of course, try to look a bit further ahead with the strategy, not in terms of where we want to finish at the end of the season, but so we have a path to walk.

"This league is relentless. If we get three injuries to key players, it doesn’t matter what kind of high targets I have. But I can tell you we are very ambitious, we aim high and we want to aim as high as possible.

"The first target will always be if you are not top seven, for the rest of us, the margins are so small so you can’t get relegated.

"It’s not an aim to just stay in the league or survive, but of course we need to tick that box. We like to constantly try to develop the club, do the processes better, recruitment better. We like to add layers to our style of play."

Hear the full interview on a special episode of the Football Daily podcast