Daniel Farke said it was a "solid start" in his first game in charge of Leeds despite the 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in Oslo.

"I’m always struggling to accept a loss if I’m honest but overall I have to say it was a solid start.

"Let’s be honest this game came a bit too early in our situation but we wanted to play this game and there were many things I liked. We looked compact and solid and good in defending.

"There were two or three mistakes when we allowed them to have a big chance but apart from this we dug in and showed this attitude that we want to defend our goal. We looked sharp on the counter attack.

"Overall I have to give my lads compliments because for a first game against Manchester United after just a few days was a solid start."

Asked whether he can give a timeframe on the return of the injured abseentees, he added: "It's a bit too early to give you a time frame. We had to play today without many key players.

"We know we are in a difficult situation with the relegation but my job is to work professionally with the players, to work on the fitness level and to make sure they buy into our ideas on how we want to play and to give them some confidence back and to give them some stability."