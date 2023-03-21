A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

The King is dead, usurped by the old king - who we thought had abdicated for good.

There are four directors at Crystal Palace, but we can safely assume Steve Parish is the driving force behind the change from Patrick Vieira to Roy Hodgson.

Whether he is replacing Vieira to avoid relegation or is returning in panic to a more comfortable style, the horse has already bolted.

However, if Parish hoped for a positive reaction to a Hodgson return, he is misguided, regardless of his legacy at the club.

When Hodgson was unilaterally "retired" by Palace in 2021, the fanbase was sold a vision of “progressive" football: more passing, modern recruitment and a younger playing squad.

Vieira had embodied that change but the shine had faded. Arguably, he had been enacting a Hodgson-lite approach to stay competitive. The low block, the rigid structure and choosing workmanlike alternatives instead of someone like Eberechi Eze.

Of course, the worry was that he wouldn't be able to escape a conservative mindset when it mattered, but the club appears to be double-downing on defending.

If the main criticism of this season has been a lack of shots, having a coach willing to "throw a punch" in equal match-ups could have been a tonic to the current fear and apathy.

That may be a romantic notion to set Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise free to attack rather than passing backwards – but the path chosen is back into the trenches.

Numbers-wise, Palace probably need nine points. Vieira may have achieved this, McCarthy the same, and Hodgson does have decades of experience.

The biggest concern is if Parish's Palace have only been playing the role of a "progressive" football club. At the first hurdle, they have retreated to the past, hoping for the same results.