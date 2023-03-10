Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League game at Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Saints' boss:

Selles confirmed Tino Livramento and Juan Larios will be out "for the next weeks".

The manager is also unsure whether Charly Alcaraz will be available for the weekend after injuring himself during his knee-slide goal celebration, adding: "He has been feeling a little bit guilty but let’s see if he can make the game."

On opponents Manchester United, Selles praised Erik ten Hag for his work and says he "expects rotation" from them, but also said: "We are just preparing every game like we want to win the match, there’s no difference this week."

On his the transition from assistant to manager, Selles said: "I just try to be honest, to communicate the decision and live with the consequences."

When asked about potential signings, Selles said: "I have literally no idea what you're talking about", before adding "it's not something that I'm going to lose any single second of my effort on."

When asked about having players with a connection to the club, like Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse, Selles felt it was "important to have a strong dressing room that cares about the club" and that it's not just in relegations battles but at "any club in the world you want players who fight for your club".

