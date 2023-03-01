Hibs announce Gordon memorial plans

Hibernian have confirmed they will hold a private memorial service for owner Ron Gordon, who died last week aged 68.

The service will take place next Tuesday at Mansfield Traquair, with the Gordon family and Hibs' board of directors, players and staff all due to attend.

Gordon, whose death was announced less than a month after disclosing he was receiving treatment for cancer, will be laid to rest in Washington DC, where his family resides, on 2 March.