St Mirren v Celtic: Pick of the stats

St Mirren v Celtic statsSNS

  • St Mirren have only suffered one defeat in their last 13 home league matches (W8 D4), a 1-0 home loss to Hibernian in February.

  • In all competitions, Celtic have won each of their last 10 games. This is the club’s longest winning run since December 2019 under Neil Lennon (run of 12).

  • St Mirren won their last home league game against Celtic 2-0 in September; they have never won back-to-back home league outings against the Glasgow club, with this their 125th such match.

  • Having won 24 of their opening 26 league games this term (D1 L1), Celtic are looking to reach 25 wins in as few as 27 matches from the start of a top-flight campaign for only a third time in the club’s history, after 2003-04 and 2016-17 (both 26th game).