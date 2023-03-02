St Mirren v Celtic: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have only suffered one defeat in their last 13 home league matches (W8 D4), a 1-0 home loss to Hibernian in February.

In all competitions, Celtic have won each of their last 10 games. This is the club’s longest winning run since December 2019 under Neil Lennon (run of 12).

St Mirren won their last home league game against Celtic 2-0 in September; they have never won back-to-back home league outings against the Glasgow club, with this their 125th such match.