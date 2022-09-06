Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Millions of words have been devoted to the VAR shambles this weekend.

You know it is bad when PGMOL is admitting on a Saturday night that its officials got decisions wrong. Little did the refereeing chiefs realise that Sunday was going to be even worse.

Alexis Mac Allister was denied one of the goals of the season against Leicester City as his volley from 25 yards, which nearly broke the net, was ruled out because Enock Mwepu was a millimetre offside. Mwepu contributed nothing to the wonder strike and yet was deemed to be interfering.

The most disgraceful part of this VAR farce is that it dominated the analysis of his afternoon, when what everyone should have been talking about was a superb individual performance.

Nobody is discussing that Mac Allister is a rare breed of Brighton player who can score a penalty. Nobody is praising him for the run which helped tee up Leandro Trossard for the third Albion goal. Not many people are talking about the free-kick Mac Allister scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time. That the game only went on so long because of the four-minute check to find Mwepu offside was delicious irony.

Mac Allister is in the form of his life. If he carries on like this, he will be the next Brighton player to depart for a fee over £50m. The emergence of such a talent and his stunning performance has been completely overshadowed by Stockley Park and VAR incompetence.

How is that good for the game?