Saints risk being dragged into relegation dogfight

Jamie Beatson, www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

It’s hard to know what to make of Saturday’s game. I don’t think it was a 3-0 - the stats suggest it was far more even than that, and two of Hearts’ goals were extremely fortunate.

But it does also expose an issue - we just didn’t look dangerous until we were behind, and didn’t take our chances when they came.

It was crying out four us to play a back four on Saturday, but instead we shoehorned Jame Brown into a back three instead of his natural right back position.

Brown has played over 60 times for St Johnstone, but from my reading of his career stats he’s made only five appearances in his actual position, so wedded is Callum Davidson to his back three system.

We absolutely must beat Killie in a fortnight or we are back in the dogfight, especially with teams below us picking up points lately.