Manchester United "don't need a sugar daddy", says The Athletic journalist Oliver Kay.

The soft deadline for potential new owners to declare their interest is Friday, and Kay told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell that the billionaire model for football does not work.

"My position is that Man Utd do not need a sugar daddy but just need a sensible, careful and responsible owner," he said.

"In this country, we are talking belatedly about proper regulation and football governance. It's too late but that doesn't mean we should not be doing it."

Kay accepts it is different for clubs without the global and historical appeal and success of United but feels football has to be careful.

"I get that money is very tempting," he said. "If you haven't won anything for decades, you'd happily take glory with strings attached but I don't think we should have a blasé approach to football."

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire disagreed, suggesting it is too simplistic to object on moral grounds.

"Football is a global sport with a global fanbase and is one of the UK's most successful exports," he said. "That's partly due to the new owners coming in, disrupting and making it more competitive.

"As soon as you go down the moral route, you go back in history and realise nobody has a leg to stand on."

