'We just have to score, that's it'
Brighton defender Joel Veltman says the team lacked "a bit of luck" in Tuesday's draw with Nottingham Forest.
"I think we are doing well. Just a bit of luck is not on our side," he said.
In looking ahead to the weekend trip to Manchester City, Veltman thinks the pressure will be on the hosts: "It's always that way. the team higher is the favourite so the pressure is on them."
𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗡: "I think we're doing well, Just a bit of luck is not on our side"#BHAFC defender @joel_veltman after goalless draw with Nottingham Forest. pic.twitter.com/mBVLK8n0Cm— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) October 18, 2022
