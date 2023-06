Chelsea have revived their interest in Southampton's Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. Former Blues forward Eden Hazard has had a role in a prospective move. (Express, external)

West Ham are looking at three midfielders - Southampton and England's James Ward-Prowse, 28, Chelsea and England's Conor Gallagher, 23, and Manchester United and Scotland's Scott McTominay, 26. (Football Transfers, external)

