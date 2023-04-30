Leeds supporters issue 'no confidence' statement

The Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board have released the following statement after their 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth:

"After the result and performance of the team today, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club.

"The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with.

"Leeds United fans have, and will always, support our club through its ‘ups and downs’, but with four games left this situation is no longer sustainable.

"The narrow escape from relegation last season should have been the catalyst for a season of growth but this season has now turned into a humiliating disaster.

"The appointment of Jesse Marsch, a style of play so different from that of Marcelo Bielsa, the sacking of Marcsh after the transfer window had closed, the hiring of a of a fifth-choice manager, the purchase of a £35m striker who has played hardly any minutes in a relegation dogfight, the costly and embarrassing mistakes made in the Jean Kevin Augustin case… there have been far too many questionable decisions and people must be made accountable.

"The players must also take responsibility for their abject performances and lack of professional pride since half time against Crystal Palace. To pull on that famous white shirt is something that us fans can only dream of, yet it seems that some of the squad don’t have the fight for this battle.

"We are therefore asking for immediate changes to be made to the first team coach and to those responsible for the recruitment of the managers and players who have been brought in over the last 14 months.

"We would like to place on record our thanks and gratitude to the many staff, at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road, who worked tirelessly to make Leeds United a club that all of those who support it can be proud of.

"The Supporters Advisory Board are due to meet with the club this coming week and hope that they are able to respond to this statement before the meeting takes place."