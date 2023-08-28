Former defender Stephen Warnock praised Fulham's "game plan" against Arsenal on Football Daily: "They were really good, really impressive. The game plan was just outstanding from Marco Silva's team. He had obviously watched how Arsenal like to isolate in one-on-one situations down the flanks. They covered the midfield runners and the centre-backs stepped in when they needed to. It was hugely impressive.

"You have to be brave in committing players forward against the Arsenal team. You can't just sit in and think 'we'll just soak up pressure', you have to be brave and they were very brave. The substitutions late on from Marco Silva were brave and they got the just rewards in the end."