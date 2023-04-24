Dons trio picked in TOTW

Mattie Pollock, Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson have all been named in Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' Team of the Week after starring in Aberdeen's wonderful 2-0 win over Rangers.

Pollock and Scales helped Barry Robson's side keep yet another clean sheet in a rock-solid defensive display, while Scales also opened the scoring with a remarkable long-range effort.

Clarkson was superb in the heart of midfield all afternoon, and set up Bojan Miovski for the Dons' second goal with a superb pass.